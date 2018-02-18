Olympics-Alpine skiing-Marcel Hirscher's career major title wins

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Austria’s Marcel Hirscher won the gold medal in the men’s Alpine skiing giant slalom at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Sunday. The following is a list of his main career achievements:

OLYMPICS

Gold medal - men’s combined 2018

Gold medal - giant slalom 2018

Silver medal - slalom 2014

- - - -

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES

Slalom - 2013, 2017

Giant Slalom - 2017

Combined - 2015

Team event - 2013, 2015

- - - -

FIS WORLD CUP SEASON TITLES

Overall champion - 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017

Slalom champion - 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017

