February 11, 2018 / 11:27 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Women's giant slalom postponed due to high winds in Pyeongchang

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The women’s giant slalom at the Winter Olympics was postponed due to high winds at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre on Monday, organisers said.

“Due to strong winds and the weather forecast today’s GS is postponed,” read a statement from the International Ski Federation (FIS).

The first event of the Alpine skiing in Pyeongchang was also postponed from Sunday until Thursday because of high winds at the other venue in Jeongseon.

An announcement on when the giant slalom will be rescheduled will be made later on Monday.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Toby Davis

