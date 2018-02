PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The start of the Olympic women’s slalom event at Yongpyong Alpine Centre has been delayed by 90 minutes due to high winds, organisers said.

The first leg of the competition is now scheduled to start at no earlier than 11.45 a.m. local time (0245 GMT). (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by John O‘Brien)