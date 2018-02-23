FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 12:36 PM / Updated a day ago

Olympics-Biathlon-Lindstroem leads Sweden to relay gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Fredrik Lindstroem emerged victorious from a frenetic battle on the final leg with Norway’s Emil Hegle Svendsen to take the gold medal for Sweden in the men’s Olympic 4x7.5km relay on Friday, the final biathlon event of the Games.

Lindstroem held his nerve as Svendsen struggled on the final shoot, skiing away to win by 56 seconds.

Simon Schempp used all his sprinting prowess to make up for poor shooting and deliver the bronze for Germany. (Reporting by Philip O‘Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)

