PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Boe put in a blistering skiing performance to claim victory in the men’s Olympic 20km individual biathlon event on Thursday.

The 24-year-old shrugged off poor form in his earlier events at the Games to finish 5.5 seconds ahead of silver medallist Jakov Fak of Slovenia. Dominik Landertinger of Austria claimed the bronze.