February 20, 2018 / 12:30 PM / a day ago

Olympics-Biathlon-Brilliant Fourcade claims mixed relay gold for France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 20 (Reuters) - France’s Martin Fourcade gave another brilliant display of skiing and shooting to erase a big German lead and claim the Olympic gold for his team in the Olympic biathlon mixed relay on Tuesday.

France’s greatest Olympian destroyed Germany’s Arnd Peiffer over the final leg to win by 20.9 seconds and collect his third gold medal of the Games and fifth overall.

Norway took the silver and Italy bronze in a thrilling sprint finish.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond

