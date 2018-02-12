FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 10:53 AM / a day ago

Olympics-Biathlon-Germany's Dahlmeier cruises to pursuit gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s Laura Dahlmeier held her nerve in the howling wind, putting in an almost flawless shooting performance to win the women’s 10km biathlon pursuit in a time of 30.35 minutes on Monday and claim her second gold of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

In a thrilling battle for silver, Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia edged out France’s Anais Bescond in a sprint finish to come home 29.4 seconds behind Dahlmeier.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond

