February 25, 2018 / 2:21 AM / a day ago

Olympics-Curling-Sweden take gold to end Korean fairytale run

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Sweden beat South Korea 8-3 to claim their third women’s curling gold medal in four Winter Games on Sunday, ending the ‘Garlic Girls’ fairytale Olympic run that captivated the home nation.

While Sweden confirmed their status as the dominant force in women’s curling, Korea’s silver marked a major Asian breakthrough in the sport with two teams on the podium after Japan defeated Britain on Saturday to take the bronze.

The only previous Asian team to win an Olympic medal were China’s women, who won bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Games. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
