February 21, 2018 / 10:02 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Olympics-Russian curlers to hand back bronze medals after positive doping test - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russian curlers Alexander Krushelnitsky and Anastasia Bryzgalova will hand back the Olympic medals they won in Pyeongchang, the Russian news agency TASS reported, citing a Russian curling Federation spokesperson.

Krushelnitsky, who won bronze in Pyeongchang with his wife Bryzgalova in mixed doubles curling, tested positive for meldonium, a drug that aids endurance. He has denied taking banned substances.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Wednesday it would hear a case against Krushelnitsky on Thursday.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Toby Davis

