FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Olympics News
February 24, 2018 / 7:48 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Olympics-Russian bobsledder Sergeeva admits anti-doping violation: CAS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva has admitted an anti-doping violation and has been disqualified from the Winter Olympics, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Saturday.

Sergeeva, who finished 12th in the women’s bobsleigh competition, had tested positive in an out-of-competition test for the banned product trimetazidine and had her result from the race removed, CAS said in a statement.

The athlete had accepted a provisional suspension beyond the period of the Games, CAS said.

Reporting by Mitch Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.