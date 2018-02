PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Russian Olympic bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva has tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug, the Russian bobsleigh federation said in a statement on Friday.

The federation said in a post on its official Facebook page that the athlete had tested positive on Feb. 18, five days after a previous doping test returned a negative result for her. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber and Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Mark Bendeich)