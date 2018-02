GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu took gold in men’s singles on Saturday despite several mistakes in an otherwise mesmerising programme, becoming the first man in 66 years to defend his Olympic title and giving Japan its first Pyeongchang gold.

Japan’s Shoma Uno took silver and Spain’s Javier Fernandez, competing in his last Olympics, took bronze. (Reporting by Elaine Lies, Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber and Soyoung Kim; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)