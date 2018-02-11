UPDATE 1-Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Laffont wins moguls gold for France

(Adds details)

By Jack Tarrant

PYEONGCHANG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - France’s Perrine Laffont clinched gold in the women’s moguls at Pyeongchang’s Phoenix Snow Park on Sunday.

She out-performed 2014 champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada, who claimed silver while Kazakhstan’s Yulia Galysheva finished with bronze.

Laffont scored 78.65 in the third final to edge out Sochi gold medallist Dufour-Lapointe by 0.09 points.

Canada’s Andi Naude had the chance to claim glory on the final run but slid off the piste and did not finish.

Dufour-Lapointe’s sister Chloe, who sneaked into the final with an eighth place finish in the second round of qualifying, failed to progress.

The Sochi silver medallist finished 17th. (Reporting by Jack Tarrant)