FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Technology
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Science
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Olympics News
February 22, 2018 / 7:18 AM / 2 days ago

Olympics-Ice Hockey -U.S. women beat Canada in shootout to claim first gold since 1998

Dan Burns

1 Min Read

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the winner in the shootout as the United States beat Canada 3-2 on Thursday to win their first gold medal in women’s Olympic ice hockey since 1998 and snap a streak of four consecutive golds for their arch-rivals.

The U.S. prevailed 3-2 in the shootout after the teams were tied 2-2 after regulation and a 20-minute overtime period.

It was a classic grudge match between the long-time rivals who are only two countries to have won gold in women’s ice hockey since it debuted at the Olympics in Nagano, Japan, in 1998. (Reporting by Dan Burns, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.