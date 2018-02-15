Olympics-British IOC member Pengilly told to leave Games after incident - IOC

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A British member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Adam Pengilly, was told to leave the Pyeongchang winter Games immediately after an incident involving a security officer, the IOC said on Thursday.

“The IOC wishes to apologise for the behaviour of one of its members, and feels extremely sorry for the incident caused by Mr Adam Pengilly,” it said in a statement. “Following an interview with the IOC Ethics and Compliance officer he will leave the Olympic Games and South Korea with immediate effect.”

The statement gave no details on the incident.

Pengilly could not be immediately reached on his mobile phone.

It was not clear exactly what Pengilly, a former skeleton racer, whose term at the IOC ends at the completion of the Games, was alleged to have done. The IOC said Pengilly had apologised for the incident.

“Mr Pengilly has expressed his apologies to the security man involved,” the IOC’s statement said. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Mark Bendeich)