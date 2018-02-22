Olympics-Complete medals table on day 13

Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table on day 13 in Pyeongchang. Rank Country G S B Total 1. Norway 13 12 10 35 2. Germany 13 7 5 25 3. Canada 9 7 8 24 4. U.S. 8 7 6 21 5. Netherlands 7 6 4 17 6. Sweden 5 5 0 10 7. France 5 4 6 15 8. Austria 5 2 6 13 9. South Korea 4 4 3 11 10. Switzerland 3 6 2 11 11. Japan 3 5 3 11 12. Italy 3 2 5 10 13. Belarus 2 1 0 3 14. China 1 6 2 9 15. Czech Republic 1 2 3 6 16. Slovakia 1 2 0 3 17. Britain 1 0 3 4 18. Poland 1 0 1 2 19. Ukraine 1 0 0 1 19=. Hungary 1 0 0 1 21. Olympic Athlete from Russia 0 4 8 12 22. Australia 0 2 1 3 23. Slovenia 0 1 0 1 24. Finland 0 0 4 4 25. Spain 0 0 2 2 25=. New Zealand 0 0 2 2 27. Latvia 0 0 1 1 27=. Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1 27=. Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 Total 87 85 87 259 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze (Editing by Ed Osmond)