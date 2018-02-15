Olympics-Complete medals table on day six

Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table on day six in PyeongChang. Rank Country G S B Total 1. Germany 9 2 4 15 2. Norway 6 7 4 17 3. Netherlands 5 5 2 12 4. U.S. 5 1 2 8 5. Canada 4 5 4 13 6. Sweden 3 2 0 5 7. France 3 1 2 6 8. Austria 2 1 3 6 9. Italy 1 1 3 5 10. South Korea 1 0 1 2 11. Japan 0 4 3 7 12. Australia 0 2 1 3 13. China 0 2 0 2 13=. Slovakia 0 2 0 2 15. Olympic Athlete from Russia 0 1 4 5 16. Czech Republic 0 1 1 2 16=. Switzerland 0 1 1 2 18. Slovenia 0 1 0 1 19. Finland 0 0 3 3 20. Spain 0 0 1 1 20=. Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 Total 39 39 40 118 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze (Editing by Ed Osmond)