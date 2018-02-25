Olympics-Complete medals table on day sixteen

Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table on day sixteen in PyeongChang: Rank Country G S B Total 1. Norway 14 14 11 39 2. Germany 14 10 7 31 3. Canada 11 8 10 29 4. U.S. 9 8 6 23 5. Netherlands 8 6 6 20 6. Sweden 7 6 1 14 7. South Korea 5 8 4 17 8. Switzerland 5 6 4 15 9. France 5 4 6 15 10. Austria 5 3 6 14 11. Japan 4 5 4 13 12. Italy 3 2 5 10 13. Olympic Athlete from Russia 2 6 9 17 14. Czech Republic 2 2 3 7 15. Belarus 2 1 0 3 16. China 1 6 2 9 17. Slovakia 1 2 0 3 18. Finland 1 1 4 6 19. Britain 1 0 4 5 20. Poland 1 0 1 2 21. Ukraine 1 0 0 1 21=. Hungary 1 0 0 1 23. Australia 0 2 1 3 24. Slovenia 0 1 1 2 25. Belgium 0 1 0 1 26. New Zealand 0 0 2 2 26=. Spain 0 0 2 2 28. Latvia 0 0 1 1 28=. Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1 28=. Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 Total 103 102 102 307 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze