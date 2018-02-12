Olympics-Complete medals table on day three

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table on day three in PyeongChang. G S B Total 1. Germany 4 1 2 7 2. Netherlands 3 2 2 7 3. Norway 2 4 3 9 4. Canada 2 4 1 7 5. U.S. 2 1 1 4 6. France 2 0 1 3 7. Sweden 1 1 0 2 8. South Korea 1 0 0 1 8=. Austria 1 0 0 1 10. Japan 0 1 2 3 11. Olympic Athlete from Russia 0 1 1 2 11=. Czech Republic 0 1 1 2 13. Australia 0 1 0 1 13=. Slovakia 0 1 0 1 15. Finland 0 0 2 2 16. Italy 0 0 1 1 16=. Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1 Total 18 18 18 54 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze (Editing by Ed Osmond)