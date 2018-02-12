FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 2:08 PM / a day ago

Olympics-Complete medals table on day three

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table on
day three in PyeongChang.
                                 G  S  B  Total
1.   Germany                     4  1  2  7     
2.   Netherlands                 3  2  2  7     
3.   Norway                      2  4  3  9     
4.   Canada                      2  4  1  7     
5.   U.S.                        2  1  1  4     
6.   France                      2  0  1  3     
7.   Sweden                      1  1  0  2     
8.   South Korea                 1  0  0  1     
8=.  Austria                     1  0  0  1     
10.  Japan                       0  1  2  3     
11.  Olympic Athlete from Russia 0  1  1  2     
11=. Czech Republic              0  1  1  2     
13.  Australia                   0  1  0  1     
13=. Slovakia                    0  1  0  1     
15.  Finland                     0  0  2  2     
16.  Italy                       0  0  1  1     
16=. Kazakhstan                  0  0  1  1     
     Total                       18 18 18 54    
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze

 (Editing by Ed Osmond)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
