PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Germany delivered a superb display of cross-country skiing to glide to victory in the men’s Olympic team event on Thursday and claim their third gold medal in the final Nordic Combined event of the Games.

Norway overcame a poor performance in the ski jumping section to take the silver medal, 52.7 seconds behind the Germans, and Austria claimed the bronze. (Reporting by Philip O‘Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)