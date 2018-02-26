FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 8:54 AM / a day ago

North Korea says again it's open to talks with U.S. -S.Korea's presidential office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A senior North Korean official visiting the South for the Winter Olympics in South Korea said again that North Korea was open to talks with the United States, the South’s Yonhap news agency said, citing the presidential office.

During a meeting with South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong, Kim Yong Chol repeatedly expressed the North’s willingness for talks with the United States, saying the door was open for dialogue, the report said.

Members of the high-level North Korean delegation visiting South Korea for the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics said on Sunday North Korea was open to talks with the United States, the South’s presidential office said. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Nick Macfie)

