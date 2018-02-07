FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 11:18 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

N.Korea has no intention of meeting U.S. during Olympics -KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - North Korea has no intention of meeting with the United States during the Winter Olympics that begin on Friday, the official KCNA news agency quoted a senior North Korean official as saying.

Cho Yong Sam, director-general of the North American department of North Korea’s foreign ministry, said the country has “never begged for dialogue with the United States and it will be the same going forward”, KCNA said. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Christine Kim; editing by Richard Pullin)

