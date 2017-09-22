FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean Olympics organiser says closely monitoring geopolitical situation
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
September 22, 2017 / 12:52 AM / a month ago

S.Korean Olympics organiser says closely monitoring geopolitical situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Korea’s organising committee for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics said on Friday it is closely monitoring the current geopolitical situation, adding that safety and security are the top priorities.

France’s Winter Olympics team will not travel to the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea if its security cannot be guaranteed, French Sports Minister Laura Flessel said on Thursday, amid escalating North Korean tensions. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.