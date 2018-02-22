Olympics-Quotes from the Pyeongchang Winter Games on day 13

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Following are some memorable quotes from the Pyeongchang Olympics on Thursday:

“I’ll take a lot of great memories with me. I’ve had such a great experience with my team mates here. When you’re older you have a different appreciation for life and the experiences you’ve had.” - American skier Lindsey Vonn on her Olympic Winter Games memories.

“I wasn’t sure, should I keep it safe, should I just do that trick again and get a better score, or should I risk it? But I watched the girls and everyone was so good, so I was like ‘OK, I‘m going to try to do this trick’ and I was so happy when I landed it.” - Austria’s Anna Gasser on winning gold in the snowboard big air event.

Austrian Marcel Hirscher after he skied out in the first run of the Alpine skiing slalom event: “Well, that isn’t so much disappointing, I already knew there would be nearly no chance for any medal in slalom because training was really bad.”

“It takes practice in ski cross to not get distracted by what’s going on. I always tell myself, don’t look back. With the sun where it was, you could see shadows. I could see there was at least one shadow on my tail so I was full gas all the way down.” - Canada’s ski cross gold medalist Brady Leman on keeping his mind off competitors behind him

“I really do love the sport that I wanted us to put on a show today. The only thing lacking in Sochi was that we didn’t have the conditions to put on a show that the world deserved to see. I dropped in on my third run and said, ‘Hey, skiing won, let’s go do the thing’.” - American David Wise after winning gold in ski halfpipe.

“I‘m always sick. I’ve been sick for four days. A little cold, it didn’t affect me at all. I usually puke before the start, anyway.” - Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen, who crashed out in the slalom event, on throwing up before his second run.