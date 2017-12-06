Russia's Putin: I never demanded victory at Sochi Olympics

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had never instructed his officials to deliver victory for Russia at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russian news agencies reported.

Evidence of doping by Russian competitors at the Sochi games led the International Olympic Committee (IOC) this week to ban the Russian team from competing at next year’s Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Putin said on Wednesday there were many questions about the IOC’s decision, but that it would be up to every Russian sportsperson to decide if they participate as neutral competitors. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Alison Williams)