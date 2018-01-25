FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 4:42 PM / a day ago

Russia's Olympic Committee says 169 Russians cleared for Pyeongchang

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A Russian Olympic Committee official said on Thursday that 169 Russian athletes had been cleared to compete at the Pyeongchang Games next month.

Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the committee’s vice president, told reporters that the leaders of the Russian national team had been left out of an invitation list put together by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC banned Russia last month from Pyeongchang over “systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system at the 2014 Sochi Games, but left the door open to athletes with no history of doping to compete as “Olympic Athletes from Russia”.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Polina Devitt

