Russia says Olympic ban part of broader attack on Russia

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A decision by the International Olympic Committee to bar Russia’s team from next year’s Winter Olympics is part of a larger international campaign to pressure Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

She told a news conference that because attempts to isolate Russia economically and politically had failed, the focus of Russia’s adversaries had switched to sport instead. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)