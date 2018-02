GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Dutch speed skaters continued their dominance at the Olympic Games on Tuesday with world champion Kjeld Nuis powering to gold in the men’s 1,500 metres ahead of compatriot Patrick Roest.

South Korea’s Kim Min-seok sparked wild celebrations by taking bronze to open the host nation’s speed skating account at the Games. (Reporting by Simon Jennings, editing by Ed Osmond)