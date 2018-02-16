Olympics-Skeleton-South Korea's 'Iron Man' on track for first Asian sliding gold

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Yun Sung-bin is on track to becoming the first athlete from outside Europe and North America to win an Olympic sliding medal on Friday after building a lead of more than a second in the skeleton with one run remaining at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Yun has clocked two minutes, 30.53 seconds over his three runs with Latvia’s Martins Dukurs 1.02 seconds behind the South Korean, while Britain’s Dom Parsons is in third.

The 23-year-old Yun, who races in an Iron Man-style helmet and red racing suit, has emerged as a Winter Olympics favourite in the host country with crowds flocking to watch him compete.