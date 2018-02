PYEONGCHANG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s Andreas Wellinger won the gold medal in the men’s normal hill individual ski jumping on Saturday at the Pyeongchang Games.

Wellinger’s jump of 113.5 metres, earning 259.3 points, beat out Norway’s Johann Andre Forfang with Robert Johannsson, also from Norway, picking up bronze. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Clare Fallon)