PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 13 (Reuters) - American teenager Chloe Kim blew away the rest of the field to win the women’s snowboard halfpipe gold at Pyeongchang’s Phoenix Snow Park on Tuesday.

China’s Jiayu Liu took silver while Arielle Gold of the U.S. won bronze. (Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)