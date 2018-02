PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s Michela Moioli clinched Olympic gold at the end of a dramatic snowboard cross final at Pyeongchang’s Phoenix Snow Park on Friday.

France’s 16-year-old Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau took home the silver, while Sochi gold medallist Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic claimed the bronze (Reporting by Jack Tarrant, editing by Mitch Phillips)