FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Olympics News
February 12, 2018 / 3:23 AM / 2 days ago

Olympics-Snowboarding-Strong winds cause havoc in slopestyle final

Jack Tarrant

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Strong cross-winds at Pyeongchang’s Phoenix Snow Park have played havoc during the first run of the women’s snowboard slopestyle final on Monday.

Only five of the 25 riders who attempted a run made it down the slope without a fall. Finland’s Sochi Olympic silver medallist Enni Rukajarvi and Austrian favourite Anna Gasser were among those to struggle.

The start of the final was delayed by over an hour because of the wind but, after qualification was cancelled entirely on Sunday due to the weather, organisers decided it could continue.

Sochi gold medallist Jamie Anderson of the United States leads after the first round with a score of 83.00 points, almost 10 more than Norway’s Silje Norendal.

All the athletes have a second run, with the best score from the two counting towards their final position.

Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.