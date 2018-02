PYEONGCHANG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Jamie Anderson of the United States retained her women’s snowboard slopestyle gold medal by winning the final at Pyeongchang’s Phoenix Snow Park on Monday.

After the final was delayed due to strong winds, Anderson held off Laurie Blouin, who claimed silver. Enni Rukajarvi of Finland took bronze. (Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)