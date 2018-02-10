FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2018 / 12:45 PM / a day ago

Olympics-Short Track-Lim wins gold in 1500m to give hosts South Korea first medal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Lim Hyojun won gold in the 1500m short track speed skating to give Olympic hosts South Korea their first medal at the Pyeongchang Games in front of a jubilant crowd at the Gangneung Ice Arena on Saturday.

Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands took silver, while Olympic Athlete from Russia Semen Elistratov won the bronze. Defending Olympic champion in the 1500m, Canada’s Charles Hamelin, had a penalty. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Clare Fallon)

