GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Wu Dajing won China’s first Olympic gold medal in the men’s 500 metres on Thursday, setting a world record time of 39.584 seconds to beat South Korea’s Hwang Dae-heon.

Wu, who in qualifying broke the previous record set by American John Celski in 2012, went 0.216 seconds faster in the final, with another South Korean, Lim Hyo-jun, taking the bronze medal. (Reporting by Simon Jennings, editing by Ed Osmond)