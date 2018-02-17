FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2018 / 12:29 PM / a day ago

Olympics-Short track-South Korea's Choi gets redemption with 1,500m gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Feb 17 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Choi Minjeong powered her way to a gold medal in the Olympic women’s short-track speedskating 1,500 meters on Saturday, atoning for a heartbreaking disqualification in the 500m final.

Choi, the world record holder in the event, broke away from the pack with four laps to go, crossing ahead of China’s Li Jinyu and Canada’s Kim Boutin who collected her second bronze to go along with the one she grabbed in the 500m. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

