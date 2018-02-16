FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Olympics News
February 16, 2018 / 3:31 AM / 2 days ago

Olympics-Two Swiss freestyle skiers contract norovirus: Swiss team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Two Swiss freestyle skiers have contracted the norovirus, the Swiss team said on Friday, becoming the first confirmed cases among athletes at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The International Olympic Committee said earlier on Friday the two skiers were not staying at the athletes village with the majority of the other competitors in South Korea.

The Games have been hit by an outbreak of the virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea but until Friday the athletic delegations had been unaffected.

More than 200 people have been confirmed to have contracted the norovirus, most of them security staff and Games personnel.

Editing by

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.