PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Dario Cologna crushed the field in the men’s 15km freestyle race to take his third Olympic title in a row over the distance, winning gold in a time of 33:43.9 minutes at the Alpensia Sports Park on Friday.

Norway’s Simen Hegstad Krueger finished 18.3 seconds behind the Swiss, with Denis Spitsov, representing Olympic Athletes from Russia, in third another 4.7 seconds further back.