PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Stina Nilsson swept aside the field in the Olympic women’s sprint classic final on Tuesday, powering to victory in a time of 3:03.8 to secure Sweden’s second cross-country gold of the Games.

Maiken Caspersen Falla of Norway, who won the event in Sochi four years ago, took the silver medal and Yulia Belorukova, representing the Olympic Athletes of Russia, claimed the bronze. (Reporting by Philip O‘Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)