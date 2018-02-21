FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 10:27 AM / a day ago

Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Diggins delivers long-awaited U.S. gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins delivered the first Olympic cross-country medal for the United States since 1976 with a stunning victory in a thrilling finish to the women’s team sprint relay on Wednesday.

Diggins held off the challenge of Sweden’s Stina Nilsson in a furious sprint for the line to win gold and Norway’s Marit Bjoergen became the most successful winter Olympian of all time with 14 medals after taking bronze with Maiken Caspersen Falla. (Reporting by Philip O‘Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)

