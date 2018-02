PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A stunning second lap by Ragnhild Haga of Norway propelled her to Olympic gold in the women’s 10km freestyle race in a time of 25:00.5 at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Thursday.

Charlotte Kalla of Sweden took the silver, more than 20 seconds behind, while Marit Bjoergen of Norway and Finn Krista Parmakoski tied for the bronze medal. (Reporting by Philip O‘Connor)