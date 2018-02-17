FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2018 / 10:29 AM / a day ago

Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Bjoergen makes history with Norway relay gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Marit Bjoergen skied a triumphant final leg to write her name in the Olympic history books, delivering gold for Norway in the women’s 4x5km relay on Saturday and joining countryman Ole Einar Bjoerndalen as the most successful winter Olympian of all time on 13 medals.

Sweden took silver, two seconds behind, after fantastic legs by Charlotte Kalla, Ebba Andersson and Stina Nilsson, while the Olympic Athletes from Russia came third to take the bronze, 43.3 seconds behind the winners. (Reporting by Philip O‘Connor; Editing by Clare Fallon)

