Olympics-IOC bans five more Russians for life over Sochi doping

BERLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee banned five more Russian competitors from the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics for life over anti-doping rule violations, it said on Monday.

They include Dmitrii Trunenkov and Aleksei Negodailo, both members of the gold-medal winning four-man bobsleigh team. The IOC this month annulled the results of 19 Russian athletes, including several gold medallists, who competed in Sochi because of doping violations. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Williams)