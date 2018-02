Feb 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's ice hockey Group C results in Gangneung on Friday. RESULTS Group C Finland 5 Norway 1 Sweden 1 Germany 0 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. Finland 2 2 0 10 3 6 2. Sweden 2 2 0 5 0 6 3. Germany 2 0 2 2 6 0 4. Norway 2 0 2 1 9 0 SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Germany v Norway (0310) Sweden v Finland (1210)