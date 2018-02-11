UPDATE 1-Olympics-Luge-Men's single overall results

Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic luge men's single overall results in Pyeongchang on Sunday. Run 1 Run 2 Run 3 Run 4 Overall 1. David Gleirscher (Austria) 47.652 47.835 47.584 47.631 3:10.702 2. Chris Mazdzer (U.S.) 47.800 47.717 47.534 47.677 3:10.728 3. Johannes Ludwig (Germany) 47.764 47.940 47.625 47.603 3:10.932 4. Dominik Fischnaller (Italy) 47.930 47.967 47.562 47.475 3:10.934 5. Felix Loch (Germany) 47.674 47.625 47.560 48.109 3:10.968 6. Sam Edney (Canada) 47.862 47.755 47.759 47.645 3:11.021 7. Kevin Fischnaller (Italy) 47.853 47.793 47.596 47.812 3:11.054 8. Roman Repilov (Russia) 47.776 47.740 47.948 47.644 3:11.108 9. Wolfgang Kindl (Austria) 47.955 47.858 47.799 47.521 3:11.133 10. Andi Langenhan (Germany) 48.083 47.850 47.630 47.870 3:11.433 11. Kristers Aparjods (Latvia) 47.822 47.834 47.858 47.942 3:11.456 12. Reid Watts (Canada) 47.960 47.895 47.787 47.848 3:11.490 13. Stepan Fedorov (Russia) 48.035 47.936 47.755 47.882 3:11.608 14. Semen Pavlichenko (Russia) 48.337 47.923 47.716 47.883 3:11.859 15. Reinhard Egger (Austria) 48.221 47.903 47.963 47.840 3:11.927 16. Mitchel Malyk (Canada) 48.075 48.050 47.952 47.869 3:11.946 17. Emanuel Rieder (Italy) 48.040 48.047 47.972 48.082 3:12.141 18. Taylor Morris (U.S.) 48.072 48.793 47.858 47.824 3:12.547 19. Maciej Kurowski (Poland) 48.103 48.467 48.158 47.885 3:12.613 20. Inars Kivlenieks (Latvia) 48.274 48.370 48.066 48.112 3:12.822