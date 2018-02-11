FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Olympics News
February 11, 2018 / 12:26 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Luge-Men's single overall results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic luge men's single overall results in Pyeongchang on Sunday. 
                                Run 1  Run 2  Run 3  Run 4  Overall  
1.  David Gleirscher (Austria)  47.652 47.835 47.584 47.631 3:10.702 
2.  Chris Mazdzer (U.S.)        47.800 47.717 47.534 47.677 3:10.728 
3.  Johannes Ludwig (Germany)   47.764 47.940 47.625 47.603 3:10.932 
4.  Dominik Fischnaller (Italy) 47.930 47.967 47.562 47.475 3:10.934 
5.  Felix Loch (Germany)        47.674 47.625 47.560 48.109 3:10.968 
6.  Sam Edney (Canada)          47.862 47.755 47.759 47.645 3:11.021 
7.  Kevin Fischnaller (Italy)   47.853 47.793 47.596 47.812 3:11.054 
8.  Roman Repilov (Russia)      47.776 47.740 47.948 47.644 3:11.108 
9.  Wolfgang Kindl (Austria)    47.955 47.858 47.799 47.521 3:11.133 
10. Andi Langenhan (Germany)    48.083 47.850 47.630 47.870 3:11.433 
11. Kristers Aparjods (Latvia)  47.822 47.834 47.858 47.942 3:11.456 
12. Reid Watts (Canada)         47.960 47.895 47.787 47.848 3:11.490 
13. Stepan Fedorov (Russia)     48.035 47.936 47.755 47.882 3:11.608 
14. Semen Pavlichenko (Russia)  48.337 47.923 47.716 47.883 3:11.859 
15. Reinhard Egger (Austria)    48.221 47.903 47.963 47.840 3:11.927 
16. Mitchel Malyk (Canada)      48.075 48.050 47.952 47.869 3:11.946 
17. Emanuel Rieder (Italy)      48.040 48.047 47.972 48.082 3:12.141 
18. Taylor Morris (U.S.)        48.072 48.793 47.858 47.824 3:12.547 
19. Maciej Kurowski (Poland)    48.103 48.467 48.158 47.885 3:12.613 
20. Inars Kivlenieks (Latvia)   48.274 48.370 48.066 48.112 3:12.822
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.