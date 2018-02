Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Olympic nordic combined men's team large hill / 4 x 5km overall results in Pyeongchang on Thursday. Time 1. Germany 46:09.8 2. Norway 47:02.5 3. Austria 47:17.6 4. Japan 48:18.6 5. France 48:37.0 6. Finland 48:40.5 7. Czech Republic 50:07.1 8. Italy 51:14.1 9. Poland 51:24.8 10. U.S. 51:26.5