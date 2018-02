Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic short track women's 3000m relay heats results in Pyeongchang on Saturday. Time Heat 1 1. Korea 4 minutes 6.387 seconds Q 2. Canada 4:07.627 Q 3. Hungary 4:09.555 4. Olympic Athlete from Russia 4:21.973 Heat 2 1. China 4:05.315 Q OR 2. Italy 4:05.918 Q 3. Netherlands 4:05.977 4. Japan 4:12.664