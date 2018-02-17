FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2018 / 12:09 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Skeleton-Women's individual overall results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Olympic skeleton women's individual overall results in Pyeongchang on Saturday. 
                                   Run 1 Run 2 Run 3 Run 4 Overall 
1.  Lizzy Yarnold (Britain)        51.66 52.30 51.86 51.46 3:27.28 
2.  Jacqueline Lolling (Germany)   51.74 52.12 52.04 51.83 3:27.73 
3.  Laura Deas (Britain)           52.00 52.03 51.96 51.91 3:27.90 
4.  Janine Flock (Austria)         51.81 52.07 51.92 52.12 3:27.92 
5.  Tina Hermann (Germany)         51.98 52.31 51.83 51.86 3:27.98 
6.  Anna Fernstadt (Germany)       51.99 52.17 51.88 52.00 3:28.04 
7.  Lelde Priedulena (Latvia)      52.14 52.17 52.09 52.09 3:28.49 
8.  Kimberley Bos (Netherlands)    52.33 52.26 51.99 52.01 3:28.59 
9.  Elisabeth Vathje (Canada)      52.45 52.01 52.37 51.82 3:28.65 
10. Jane Channell (Canada)         52.42 52.28 52.28 52.09 3:29.07 
11. Marina Gilardoni (Switzerland) 52.34 52.35 52.28 52.46 3:29.43 
12. Mirela Rahneva (Canada)        52.48 52.33 52.06 52.65 3:29.52 
13. Katie Uhlaender (U.S.)         52.33 52.40 52.33 52.55 3:29.61 
14. Kim Meylemans (Belgium)        52.56 52.54 52.34 52.26 3:29.70 
15. Sophia Jeong (Korea)           52.47 52.67 52.47 52.28 3:29.89 
16. Jaclyn Narracott (Australia)   52.53 52.76 52.62 52.82 3:30.73 
17. Kendall Wesenberg (U.S.)       52.77 52.96 52.54 52.65 3:30.92 
18. Maria Mazilu (Romania)         53.31 53.47 53.48 53.66 3:33.92 
19. Takako Oguchi (Japan)          53.82 53.41 53.62 53.11 3:33.96 
20. Simidele Adeagbo (Nigeria)     54.19 54.58 53.73 54.28 3:36.78
