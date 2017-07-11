Olympics-IOC approves awarding both 2024, 2028 Games in September

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 11 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday voted in favour of awarding the 2024 and 2028 summer Olympics at the same session in September, pending agreements with Paris and Los Angeles, the only candidates for 2024.

Paris and Los Angeles are the only two cities left in the 2024 race and the IOC will next seek a "tri-partite" agreement with the two cities.

That could mean either that one city will accept the 2028 Games before the session in September or that each city would be willing to accept 2028 if it is not awarded the 2024 Games.

Should there be no three-way agreement, then the vote at their session in Lima, Peru, on Sept. 13 would be a straight-forward selection of only the 2024 host city, the IOC said. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Larry King)